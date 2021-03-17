Tokyo stocks end flat as Fed meeting outcome awaited

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended almost flat Wednesday in cautious trading before the outcome of a U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting, with some investors expecting the central bank to signal it is inclined to raise interest rates sooner than expected. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 6.76 points, or 0.02 percent, from Tuesday at 29,914.33. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 2.53 points, or 0.13 percent, higher at 1,984.03. Decliners were led by mining, and iron and steel issues, while pharmaceutical and real estate issues led gainers.