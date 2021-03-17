Japan financial regulators to probe Mizuho over bank system failures

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's financial regulators will conduct an intensive inspection into Mizuho Financial Group Inc. and its banking arm Mizuho Bank over a recent series of system failures, sources familiar with the matter said Wednesday. Following the inspection, the Financial Services Agency will consider whether to take disciplinary measures including issuing a business improvement order against one of the three Japanese megabanks, according to the sources. The move comes after four system failures occurred in the two weeks since Feb. 28, when over 4,300, or about 80 percent of Mizuho's automated teller mach...