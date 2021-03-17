Honda to halt 5 North American plants for week due to supply issues

Newsfrom Japan

Honda Motor Co. said Tuesday it will halt five plants in North America for about a week from next Monday due to a global semiconductor shortage and a delay in parts deliveries because of congestion at ports. The scale of expected production cuts was not clear. A massive blackout in Texas last month caused by heavy winter storms also affected operations, the automaker said. The chip shortage already forced Honda to cut production at four of its North American factories in January. The automaker last month lowered its global auto sales outlook for the January to March quarter by 100,000 vehicles...