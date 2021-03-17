M'bishi Electric to cut CEO's remuneration over recruit's suicide

Newsfrom Japan

Mitsubishi Electric Corp. said Wednesday it will cut remunerations of its CEO and two other executives following a recruit's suicide in 2019 which labor authorities last month determined as being work-related. An engineer in his 20s killed himself in August 2019, four months after joining the company. He left a note that said he had been verbally abused by his superior at a facility in Amagasaki in western Japan's Hyogo Prefecture and told to commit suicide. Mitsubishi Electric will reduce the monthly basic salary based on the amount received in fiscal 2020 through March for its CEO and Presid...