Visitors to Japan drop 99.3% in Feb. due to virus travel restrictions

Newsfrom Japan

The estimated number of foreign visitors to Japan in February fell 99.3 percent from a year earlier to 7,400 due to reintroduced travel restrictions on business travelers amid a surge in coronavirus cases, government data showed Wednesday. The figure marked the 17th consecutive month of decline and sank under 10,000 for the first time since August last year, according to the Japan National Tourism Organization. Visitors from China totaled 1,700, down 98.1 percent. Those from South Korea dropped 99.4 percent to 900, with India down 90.9 percent at 600. Japan had partially eased entrance restric...