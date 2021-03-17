Taiwan, Palau to start 1st air travel bubble next month

Newsfrom Japan

Taiwan and its southern Pacific ally, Palau, will inaugurate a much-anticipated air travel bubble from April 1, hoping to revive their economies and tourism industries hit by the coronavirus pandemic, officials said on Wednesday. Palau is one of 15 countries that maintain official ties with Taiwan and has reported zero COVID-19 infections since the virus's outbreak. As of Wednesday, Taiwan had 990 confirmed cases, with 10 deaths, according to data from the Central Epidemic Control Center. Calling the air travel bubble plan "the first in the Asia-Pacific region," Foreign Minister Joseph Wu told...