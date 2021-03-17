Hitachi awarded $2.2 bil. deal to supply cars for Washington metro

Newsfrom Japan

Hitachi Ltd. said Wednesday it has been awarded a contract worth up to $2.2 billion to procure as many as 800 rail cars for Washington's metro service in the United States. The first cars are to be delivered to the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority in 2024, with local group company Hitachi Rail Washington to build a new factory in the U.S. capital to oversee their design and manufacture. The new rolling stock will be equipped with the latest digital screens and electrical outlets, and also feature an environmentally-conscious design with an improved ventilation system. The WMATA, ...