Soccer: Late Vissel leveler ends Kawasaki's perfect start to season

Newsfrom Japan

Defender Ryuho Kikuchi headed home a late equalizer as Vissel Kobe snatched a 1-1 home draw on Wednesday to stop Kawasaki Frontale's perfect start to the season in the J-League first division. Defending champions Kawasaki opened the season with five straight wins and looked headed for another three points following an instinctive long-range strike from Leandro Damiao in the 72nd minute before the dramatic finale to an enthralling encounter at Noevir Stadium. Nagoya Grampus, who have a game in hand, are now a point behind Kawasaki after they secured their fifth straight win, cruising to a 3-0 h...