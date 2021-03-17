Communications minister dines with NTT as hospitality scandal grows

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's communications minister, who has been tight-lipped on whether he had wined and dined with executives of a Japanese telecom giant, was found to have dined with them last year, a weekly magazine reported online Wednesday. In the latest development of a widening conflict of interest scandal involving his ministry and the titan, Shukan Bunshun reported that Ryota Takeda, whose ministry regulates the technology and communications sector, dined with officials of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp. including President Jun Sawada, in November. His action could be a violation of the National P...