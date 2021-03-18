Tai confirmed as 1st Asian American, woman of color to lead USTR

Newsfrom Japan

The Senate on Wednesday approved trade expert Katherine Tai to lead the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative, making her the first Asian American and first woman of color to serve in the post. She has vowed to address U.S. concerns over China's unfair economic practices, as the administration of President Joe Biden braces for what it calls a "long-term" strategic competition with the world's second-largest economy. She will also play a key role in shaping the new administration's trade policy after the previous administration under Donald Trump faced criticism for its go-it-alone approach, ...