The U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday left U.S. interest rates unchanged at near zero as the country continues to wrestle with the coronavirus pandemic, while more policymakers expected rate hikes as early as 2022. After a two-day meeting of the policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee, the central bank decided it will keep its target range for the federal funds rate at 0 to 0.25 percent and maintain its large-scale asset purchases.