Disneyland in California to reopen on April 30 with limited capacity

Walt Disney Co. said Wednesday its theme park facilities in California including Disneyland Park will reopen on April 30 with limited capacity after more than a year on hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic. Reservations will be required to enter Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park, with only California residents eligible to visit the facilities for the time being, the operator said. The announcement came after California released guidelines to ease restrictions over the health crisis earlier this month. The Disney facilities will be allowed to operate with up to 15 percent c...