Toyota, Honda to cut production in N. America amid parts shortage

Newsfrom Japan

Toyota Motor Corp. and Honda Motor Co. are planning to cut automobile production in North America due partly to a shortage of parts, U.S. media reported Wednesday. The two Japanese automakers said they will halt production at plants in North America "because of a squeeze in crucial supplies, including plastic components, petrochemicals and semiconductors," The Wall Street Journal said. Toyota officials confirmed that the carmaker's four plants in the United States and Mexico will suspend operations temporarily to adjust production. While global supply chains have been affected by the novel cor...