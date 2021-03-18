Super Mario attraction opens at Osaka park after postponements

Newsfrom Japan

An attraction based on Nintendo Co.'s "Super Mario Bros." game series opened Thursday at Universal Studios Japan in the western city of Osaka, following two postponements. The opening of "Super Nintendo World" was originally scheduled to coincide with the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics in the summer of 2020 but put off twice due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Admission numbers are limited to prevent the spread of the virus. The opening ceremony was attended by Shigeru Miyamoto, creator of the popular Super Mario video games. The area, which cost more than 60 billion yen ($550 million) to b...