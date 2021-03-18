Tanzanian President Magufuli dies at 61 amid COVID-19 speculation

Newsfrom Japan

Tanzanian President John Magufuli died of heart disease, the Eastern African country said Wednesday, despite speculation that he had contracted the novel coronavirus. He was 61. A prominent coronavirus sceptic, Magufuli had not been seen in public since last month, leading to comments that he suffered from COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the virus, and had left the country for treatment abroad. But Vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan said the president died on Wednesday at a hospital in Dar es Salaam, where he was getting treatment, according to Reuters. Born in 1959, Magufuli, a fo...