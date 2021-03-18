Tokyo stocks rise in morning after Fed keeps monetary easing policy

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rose sharply Thursday morning, as investor sentiment was lifted by the U.S. Federal Reserve signaling it would stick to its monetary easing policy and keep its benchmark interest rate near zero through the end of 2023. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 488.13 points, or 1.63 percent, from Wednesday to 30,402.46, its highest intraday level since Feb. 22. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 22.80 points, or 1.15 percent, at 2,006.83, topping the 2,000 mark for the first time since May 1991. Gainers were led by securities house...