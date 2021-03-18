UDPATE1: Tokyo stocks rise in morning after Fed meeting, Topix near 30-yr high

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rose sharply Thursday morning, with the broader Topix index rising to a nearly 30-year high, as investor sentiment was lifted by the U.S. Federal Reserve signaling it would stick to its monetary easing policy. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 488.13 points, or 1.63 percent, from Wednesday to 30,402.46, its highest intraday level since Feb. 22. The Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 22.80 points, or 1.15 percent, at 2,006.83, its highest intraday level since May 1991. Gainers were led by securities house, service and consumer credit is...