Toshiba shareholders approve proposal to probe last year's meeting

A majority of shareholders in Toshiba Corp. approved a proposal at an extraordinary meeting on Thursday that an investigation be launched into whether the general stockholders' meeting held in July was fairly conducted. The extraordinary shareholders' meeting was convened at the request of Effissimo Capital Management Pte. Ltd. and Chinook Holdings Ltd. Effissimo, which owns a 9.9 percent stake in Toshiba, wants the new investigation to be conducted by lawyers it nominated. At the general shareholders' meeting last year, a small portion of voting forms, equivalent to 1.3 percent of the total b...