BOJ reviews policy tools to prolong monetary easing at 2-day meeting

The Bank of Japan on Thursday began a two-day meeting to review a set of policy steps to make monetary easing more effective and sustainable, as economic recovery from the shock of the coronavirus pandemic remains fragile. The BOJ's policy board members will discuss ways to better achieve an elusive 2 percent inflation target, with the benefits weighed against the side effects of bold asset-buying and keeping interest rates depressed at low levels. The central bank is expected to maintain a policy tool dubbed "yield curve control," under which it keeps short-term interest rates at minus 0.1 pe...