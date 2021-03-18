Minister admits dining with NTT but denies ethics code violation

Newsfrom Japan

Communications minister Ryota Takeda admitted Thursday that he dined in November with executives of a Japanese telecom giant, but denied violating an ethics code for ministers that bans them from being wined and dined by sectors under their jurisdiction. Takeda said in parliament he had joined a dinner whose participants included Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp. President Jun Sawada and Noriko Endo, an independent director of NTT Docomo Inc. But he said the dinner "was not a violation of the ethics code because I did not receive any specific request or demand from the participants." His ad...