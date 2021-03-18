Tokyo stocks end higher on Fed easing policy, Topix at 30-yr high

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended higher Thursday, lifting the broader Topix index to a nearly 30-year high after the U.S. Federal Reserve signaled it will maintain its monetary easing policy. The Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange ended up 24.48 points, or 1.23 percent, from Wednesday at 2,008.51, its highest finish since April 1991. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average was up 302.42 points, or 1.01 percent, at 30,216.75, its highest close since Feb. 18. Stocks traded higher in early deals but trimmed gains in the afternoon as market participants were closely watching a two-da...