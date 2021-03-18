Soccer: Japan name Minamino, Tomiyasu, Yoshida for March internationals

Newsfrom Japan

Foreign-based players Takumi Minamino, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Maya Yoshida were among the 23 members named to the Japanese men's national soccer team Thursday for upcoming matches, their first at home since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Japan's March 25 international friendly against South Korea at Nissan Stadium in Yokohama will be the Asian rivals' first since 2011. Samurai Blue will then face Mongolia on March 30 at Chiba's Fukuda Denshi Arena in their second-round Asian qualifying match for the 2022 World Cup. Their Group F game against Myanmar, initially scheduled for March 25, ha...