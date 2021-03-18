Taiwanese change names to "salmon" to hook free sushi

Economy Society

Dozens of Taiwanese rushed to government offices over the past few days seeking to change their names to "salmon" to qualify for a restaurant promotion offering free sushi, local media reported Thursday. Mirror Media reported that a total of 133 people had changed their names to "salmon" over the past two days after Japanese sushi restaurant Sushiro offered the two-day deal on Wednesday and Thursday. Under the deal, any customer whose ID card contained "Gui Yu," the Chinese characters for salmon, would be entitled to a free all-you-can-eat sushi meal along with up to five friends. Only those w...
Kyodo News

Kyodo News Society Asia