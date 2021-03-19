U.S., China hold 1st high-level meeting since Biden took office

Newsfrom Japan

The United States and China on Thursday kicked off a high-level meeting, Reuters said, an event that could set the tone for relations between the world's two largest economies following the change of administration in Washington. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan are meeting with China's top diplomat Yang Jiechi and Foreign Minister Wang Yi. It is the first high-level in-person contact between the two countries since President Joe Biden took office in January. Tense exchanges may be expected during the two-day session in Alaska, as the Biden adm...