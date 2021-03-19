URGENT: N. Korea to sever diplomatic ties with Malaysia over extradition

Newsfrom Japan

North Korea will sever diplomatic relations with Malaysia over the extradition to the United States of one of its citizens for alleged involvement in illegal money laundering, state-run media said Friday. "On March 17, the Malaysian authority committed an unpardonable crime, in the end, of forcibly delivering the innocent citizen of the DPRK to the United States by having charged him with 'criminal'," the official Korean Central News Agency quoted the country's Foreign Ministry as saying. "With regard to the grave situation that has prevailed, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the DPRK hereby...