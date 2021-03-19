Tokyo stocks open lower on Wall Street fall, BOJ decision awaited

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened lower Friday as renewed concerns about increasing borrowing costs dragged down U.S. shares overnight, with investors cautiously awaiting the Bank of Japan's policy decision later in the day. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average shed 227.88 points, or 0.75 percent, from Thursday to 29,988.87. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 9.37 points, or 0.47 percent, at 1,999.14. Decliners were led by mining, rubber product, and oil and coal product issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 108.94-95 ye...