Tokyo stocks drop in morning ahead of BOJ's policy decision

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks dropped Friday morning after concerns over higher U.S. bond yields hit Wall Street overnight and investors braced for the results of a Bank of Japan policy meeting. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average shed 261.95 points, or 0.87 percent, from Thursday to 29,954.80. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 7.52 points, or 0.37 percent, at 2,000.99. Decliners were led by rubber product, oil and coal product, and service issues.