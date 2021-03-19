URGENT: BOJ unveils policy tweaks to brace for prolonged monetary easing

Newsfrom Japan

The Bank of Japan on Friday unveiled a set of tweaks to its policy framework to secure more flexibility as the coronavirus pandemic raises the prospect of protracted monetary easing. The BOJ made the decision after reviewing its policy steps taken so far during a two-day meeting through Friday to address the adverse effects of keeping interest rates low for an extended period and aggressively buying assets to support the economy. The BOJ decided to keep short-term interest rates at minus 0.1 percent while guiding 10-year Japanese government bond yields around zero percent. Even under the frame...