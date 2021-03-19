Soccer: Japan, Spain U-24 squads to play Olympic warm-up on July 17

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's Olympic men's soccer team will face their under-24 counterparts from Spain on July 17 in a final tuneup before the Tokyo Games, the Japan Football Association announced Friday. Kobe's Noevir Stadium will host the game scheduled to be at night between Hajime Moriyasu's Japan squad, who are aiming to break a long medal drought, and a Spanish side considered one of the top contenders in Tokyo. Japan last reached the Olympic podium in men's soccer at the 1968 Mexico City Games, when they won bronze. The Tokyo Olympic men's soccer tournament will be contested by under-24 sides with a limite...