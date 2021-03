Main events scheduled for March 22-28

Newsfrom Japan

Main events scheduled in Japan for March 22-28: March 22 (Mon) -- No major events. March 23 (Tues) -- Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism to release land prices across Japan. -- Cabinet Office to release monthly economic report for March. -- KDDI to launch lower-priced wireless service plan under "povo" brand. -- Tokyo High Court to hand down ruling on appeal by man accused of killing 9-year-old Vietnamese girl in Chiba Prefecture in 2017. March 24 (Wed) -- Bank of Japan to release minutes for Jan. 20-21 policy meeting. March 25 (Thurs) -- Official campaigning to start for ...