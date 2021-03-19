Nikkei down after BOJ decides to buy only Topix-linked ETFs

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks end mixed Friday, with the benchmark Nikkei sagging while the broader Topix hit a 30-year high, following the Bank of Japan's decision to confine purchases to only Topix-linked exchange-traded funds after a review of its accommodative policy steps so far. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 424.70 points, or 1.41 percent, from Thursday at 29,792.05. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished up 3.70 points, or 0.18 percent, at 2,012.21, its highest close since April 1991. Decliners were led by mining, and information and comm...