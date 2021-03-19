Main events scheduled for April

Newsfrom Japan

Main events scheduled in Japan for April: April 1 (Thurs) -- Bank of Japan to release March Tankan business sentiment survey. -- Japan Automobile Dealers Association to release auto sales for March. April 2 (Fri) -- No major events. April 3 (Sat) -- No major events. April 4 (Sun) -- Akita gubernatorial election to be held. April 5 (Mon) -- No major events. April 6 (Tues) -- Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications to release average household spending data for February. -- Japan Automobile Dealers Association to release new motor vehicle sales data by brand for March. April 7 (Wed) -- C...