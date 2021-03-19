URGENT: Wider bond yield range does not conflict with easing policy: Kuroda

Newsfrom Japan

Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said Friday that allowing 10-year Japanese government bond yields to move in a wider range does not conflict with the central bank's monetary easing policy. The central bank's policy board decided earlier in the day to allow the yields to move up or down by around 0.25 percentage point from zero, wider than the previous 0.2 percent, as part of a set of steps to make its monetary easing sustainable in a longtime battle to spur inflation. Kuroda said at a press conference that a rise to 0.25 percent in long-term rates will not have a negative impact on the ...