Gist of 1st in-person meeting between U.S., Chinese top diplomats

The following is the gist of the first in-person meeting between top diplomats of the United States and China since the change in U.S. administration in January, held on Thursday in Alaska. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken: -- voiced deep concerns with actions by China, including in Xinjiang, Hong Kong, Taiwan, cyberattacks on the United States, and economic coercion of U.S. allies. -- argued China's actions threaten the rules-based order that maintains global stability. -- said U.S. relationship with China will be competitive where it should be, collaborative where it can be, adversaria...
