Japan to temporarily raise duty on S. Korean chemical over dumping

Newsfrom Japan

Japan will temporarily increase its duty on imports from South Korea of a chemical compound used in the production of glass for liquid crystal display panels as a measure against dumping, the government said Friday. The Cabinet approved a plan to raise import duties on potassium carbonate from South Korea by 30.8 percent for four months from March 25, after concluding that the compound was being sold at an unfairly low price in Japan, causing damage to domestic makers. The government launched an investigation in June last year on whether to increase the duty following a request by a Japanese i...