Gist of BOJ's policy review

Newsfrom Japan

The following is a gist of changes made by the Bank of Japan after a review of its policy tools at a two-day policy meeting through Friday. The BOJ: -- removes annual target for buying exchange-traded funds set at 6 trillion yen and will make purchases when needed. -- keeps short-term interest rates at minus 0.1 percent while guiding long-term rates around zero percent. -- allows 10-year Japanese government bond yields to move up or down 0.25 percent, slightly wider than before. -- sets up new scheme to spur lending by financial institutions even if BOJ decides to cut short-term, long-term int...