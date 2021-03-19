Chronology of events related to BOJ monetary policy

Newsfrom Japan

The following is a chronology of major events related to the Bank of Japan's monetary policy. Jan. 22, 2013 -- BOJ adopts 2 percent inflation target. March 20 -- Former Finance Ministry official and Asian Development Bank President Haruhiko Kuroda becomes BOJ governor. April 4 -- BOJ introduces "quantitative and qualitative easing" as part of "Abenomics" policy mix. It vows to double monetary base by aggressive asset purchases and raise inflation to 2 percent over next 2 years. Oct. 31, 2014 -- BOJ increases Japanese government bond purchases to about 80 trillion yen a year from about 50 trill...