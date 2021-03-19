RCEP trade deal could boost Japan's GDP by 15 tril. yen

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's gov一覧ernment said Friday the domestic economy could be boosted by 15 trillion yen ($140 billion) as the result of 15 Asia-Pacific nations signing the world's largest free trade deal last year. Calculated in terms of the country's real gross domestic product in fiscal 2019, the expected economic effect from the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, involving Japan, China and South Korea, corresponds to about a 2.7 percent GDP increase, according to relevant Japanese ministries. In its first publicized estimate on the impact of the multilateral trade pact covering about a third of...