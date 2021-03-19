Hiroshima A-Bomb Dome unveiled after 6-month preservation work

Newsfrom Japan

The Atomic Bomb Dome in Hiroshima was unveiled Friday as six-month preservation work was almost completed that involved repainting with a color close to the state seen immediately after the U.S. bombing in World War II. The skeletal remains of the only major building left standing following the explosion on Aug. 6, 1945, reappeared in the public eye after removal of the scaffolding which had surrounded the structure. In the fifth preservation work for the UNESCO World Heritage site, the discolored steel material of its distinctive domed roof and spiral staircase was repainted to dark brown, be...