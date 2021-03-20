Chipmaker Renesas suspends operations at plant due to fire

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese chipmaker Renesas Electronics Corp. said Friday it has suspended part of its operations at a plant in Ibaraki Prefecture, northeast of Tokyo, due to a predawn fire. The company said it remains unclear when the operations will resume at the affected facilities of its Naka plant, although the fire was extinguished and no one was injured in the incident. The plant produces semiconductors for automobiles. Globally, the devices are running short due to a boost in demand for digital products amid the coronavirus pandemic. According to Renesas, the fire broke out at 2:47 a.m. and was put out...