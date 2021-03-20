Top diplomats from U.S., China end two-day meeting in Alaska

Newsfrom Japan

Top diplomats from the United States and China on Friday wrapped up their two-day meeting in Alaska, with the U.S. side describing the talks as having been "tough" yet "candid," Reuters news agency reported. The meeting, joined by Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan from the United States as well as China's top diplomat Yang Jiechi and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, was the first high-level in-person contact between the two countries since President Joe Biden took office in January. "We expected to have tough and direct talks on a wide range of issues and t...