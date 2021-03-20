FOCUS: Markets may see BOJ's policy tweaks as signaling change down the road

Newsfrom Japan

A set of tweaks by the Bank of Japan designed to make monetary easing effective and sustainable could be a harbinger of a measured, longer-term shift toward tapering, analysts say. After a much-hyped review of its tool kit, designed to strike a balance between the benefits and side-effects of prolonged loose monetary policy, the BOJ explicitly said Friday it will allow long-term interest rates to fluctuate in a wider band. The bank also removed a 6 trillion yen ($55 billion) annual target for buying exchange-traded funds while maintaining a ceiling of 12 trillion yen. These changes are interpr...