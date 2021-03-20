Soccer: Japan winger Ito scores brace as Genk draw with Standard Liege

Newsfrom Japan

Japan winger Junya Ito continued his strong scoring form in the Belgian top flight on Friday, netting both goals for Genk in a 2-2 draw against visiting Standard Liege. The 28-year-old brought his season tally to 10 with his double at Genk's Luminus Arena, which came after he found the net in his side's previous league outing, a 2-0 win at home to Cercle Brugge. Ito equalized in the 59th minute, seven minutes after Brazilian forward Joao Klauss had given the visitors the lead. The Samurai Blue speedster put Genk ahead with his right foot in the 72nd minute, but substitute Jackson Muleka spoile...