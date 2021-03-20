Japan's bid to raise female election candidates to 35% hard to achieve

Newsfrom Japan

The Japanese government has a goal of raising the ratio of women running in national elections to 35 percent by 2025, but two-thirds of active female lawmakers think it will be hard to achieve, a recent Kyodo News survey showed. The pessimistic outlook came from 66 percent of the survey's respondents as many of them cited a stereotypical view in Japan that politics is men's business and the difficulty of balancing being a mother, wife and politician as two of the main reasons. Twenty-six percent of the respondents said the goal could be reached with concerted efforts by each political party. W...