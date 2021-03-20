Soccer: Vissel Kobe overcome 3-goal deficit to stun Sapporo

Newsfrom Japan

Hotaru Yamaguchi netted a second-half brace, including the 86th-minute winner, as Vissel Kobe came from three goals down to beat Consadole Sapporo 4-3 in the J-League first division on Saturday. The goal-fest at Sapporo Dome included a hat-trick for Anderson Lopes and three penalties, two of which the Brazilian forward converted late in the first half to give the hosts a 2-0 lead going into the break. Lopes opened the scoring from the spot in the 45th minute, sending Kobe keeper Daiya Maekawa the wrong way after 21-year-old midfielder Daiju Sasaki was penalized for knocking over Lucas Fernande...