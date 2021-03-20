Spanish ship Elcano docks in Cebu for 500th year commemoration

Newsfrom Japan

A Spanish Navy training ship docked Saturday at the central Philippine island of Cebu to commemorate the 500th anniversary of the first circumnavigation of the globe. The Juan Sebastian de Elcano, a 113-meter-long ship named after the Spanish captain of Portuguese explorer Ferdinand Magellan's last exploratory fleet, set berth in Cebu City after visiting some islands of Eastern Samar province earlier in the week. A ceremony held at the harbor featured celebratory dancing and flowers. But due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, the crew of the Elcano stayed aboard the ship. Built in 1928, the fo...