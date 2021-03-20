FOCUS: No foreign spectators at Tokyo Olympics mirrors Suga's weak standing

The exclusion of overseas spectators from this summer's Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics amid the coronavirus pandemic could be seen as a reflection of Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's hope of not losing further political ground ahead of a general election that must be called by this fall. As Suga's government scrambles to contain the novel coronavirus, with the emergence of new variants becoming a new source of concern and uncertainty lingering over when COVID-19 vaccines will reach the whole population in Japan, he has been treading carefully not to invite more criticism over its handling of th...
