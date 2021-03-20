FOCUS: No foreign spectators at Tokyo Olympics mirrors Suga's weak standing

Newsfrom Japan

The exclusion of overseas spectators from this summer's Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics amid the coronavirus pandemic could be seen as a reflection of Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's hope of not losing further political ground ahead of a general election that must be called by this fall. As Suga's government scrambles to contain the novel coronavirus, with the emergence of new variants becoming a new source of concern and uncertainty lingering over when COVID-19 vaccines will reach the whole population in Japan, he has been treading carefully not to invite more criticism over its handling of th...