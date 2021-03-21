Soccer: Asano nets 16th goal of season, sets up another for Partizan

Partizan's Takuma Asano scored his 16th goal of the season in the Serbian top flight on Saturday, his sixth goal in six games helping his side to hammer Backa 4-0 away. Asano, named in the Japan senior squad for a friendly against South Korea on Thursday and a World Cup qualifier against Mongolia on March 30, set up his team's first goal with a cross and scored the second in the 58th minute. He currently sits second in the league's goal-scoring chart. In the German Bundesliga, Eintracht Frankfurt's Daichi Kamada had his ninth assist of the season in their 5-2 thrashing of Union Berlin. Kamada,...