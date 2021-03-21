Renesas chief says plant fire may seriously impact chip supply

Newsfrom Japan

The president of Japan's major chipmaker Renesas Electronics Corp. said Sunday that the partial suspension of its plant in eastern Japan due to a recent fire could result in a substantial cut in its supply of chips to its customers including automakers. The fire on Friday at the Naka plant in Ibaraki Prefecture could have "a very large impact" on its ability to supply chips to automakers, which are already grappling with a global chip shortage, Renesas President and CEO Hidetoshi Shibata said in an online press conference. While the company is considering increasing chip production at other fa...