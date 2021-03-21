Soccer: 5-goal Kawasaki thrash Urawa to stay atop J1 table

Newsfrom Japan

Three goals within four second-half minutes paved the way for Kawasaki Frontale's 5-0 mauling of Urawa Reds in the J-League first division on Sunday, the defending champions staying top of the table with six wins from seven games. Nagoya Grampus were only a point behind with a game in hand after Sho Inagaki's 59th-minute effort from the edge of the box secured them a 1-0 win at 10-men Kashima Antlers and continued their best start to a campaign with six straight wins -- four by 1-0. Kawasaki, who dropped their first points on Wednesday on a late equalizer at Vissel Kobe, went ahead at Saitama ...